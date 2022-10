Chinese authorities have recently issued a master plan for the preservation of ancient books. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The plan, released by a national leading group in charge of the classification and publishing of ancient books, will provide guidance for the country's work in this area throughout the 2021-2035 period.

The plan consists of 10 sections focusing on different aspects of ancient books preservation, including protection, research, publication, digitization, and promotion, among others. It also listed 40 relevant major projects and tasks to be accomplished.

In April this year, Chinese authorities issued a set of guidelines on stepping up the preservation and publication of ancient books. It emphasized that ancient books are vital to China's efforts to carry on its cultural traditions, foster a Chinese ethos, and enhance its cultural strength.