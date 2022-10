Yesterday, Invaders Fired 1 Ballistic And 28 Cruise Missiles At Ukraine, 20 Of Them Shot Down By AFU

The Russian occupiers yesterday fired one ballistic and 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 20 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, carries out remote mining of territory in certain areas and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

It strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian housing in violation of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

"So, during the past day, the invaders launched one ballistic and twenty-eight cruise missiles, twenty of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense units," the General Staff said.

In addition, the enemy launched thirteen air strikes and carried out more than forty attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Facilities and civilians of more than forty settlements suffered from these actions.

Among them were Lviv, Popivka, Chuhunivka, Ladyzhyn, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad and Nikopol.

The enemy also used 14 Iranian kamikaze drones to strike critical infrastructure in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, twelve of these UAVs were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the areas of 7 settlements and hit 17 areas of concentration of manpower.

On October 11, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops fired 16 cruise missiles at the southern regions of Ukraine.