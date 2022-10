Russian occupiers use К-51 grenades, which are weapons of chemical action, against Ukrainian military. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that the occupiers use drones that drop К-51 hand tear gas grenades.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using electronic warfare equipment neutralized an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle. It carried a К-51 grenade with a highly irritating substance.

"The Russian occupiers once again violate all the rules and customs of warfare," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers yesterday fired one ballistic and 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 20 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in areas of 7 settlements and hit 17 areas of concentration of manpower.

On October 11, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops fired 16 cruise missiles at the southern regions of Ukraine.