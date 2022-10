Embassies of foreign states do not intend to leave Kyiv due to massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation.

The Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas stated this in a comment to LRT, European Pravda reports.

"We definitely do not plan, we constantly maintain contact with embassies of other countries, primarily European, with ambassadors, definitely no one has such plans," Sarapinas said.

According to the diplomat, on Monday, Russian media tried to spread information that foreign embassies were being evacuated from Kyiv.

"That's absolutely not true," Sarapinas said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia launched missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. In Kyiv, a rocket hit the playground and roadway near the Teacher's House. There is also footage of a rocket hit near the Bridge over Saint Volodymyr Descent, also known as Klitschko bridge.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.

On October 11, in Kyiv, traffic was resumed along Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, which was damaged by a missile strike on October 10.

Meanwhile, defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the rocket attack on Ukraine indicates Russia's confusion and nervousness due to defeats at the front, because it is counterproductive and will have devastating consequences for Russia.