The Commission of the Ministry of Health for the termination the marketing authorization has formed a list of 35 medicines subject to temporary prohibition of use due to the fact that they are produced with the participation of an economic entity located in Russia.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, these are 35 medicines, the applicant of which is Gideon Richter OJSC (Hungary).

It is noted that now in Ukraine there are enough analogues of those drugs whose license is subject to revocation, so citizens will be provided with the necessary medicines.

"We must put pressure on the enemy on all fronts. It is unacceptable to sponsor terrorism and continue to buy medicines, thereby financing the aggressor country, which spends these funds on missiles and kamikaze drones flying to our land. At the same time, the Ukrainian market of medicines has enough analogues of medicines, licenses for which we revoke. So patients will have access to the necessary treatment," Oleksandr Komarida, First Deputy Minister of Health, was quoted in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada limited the circulation of medicines in Ukraine, the production of which is located in Russia or Belarus.