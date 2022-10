Germany will hand over to AFU 16 Zuzana-2 self-propelled howitzers, as well as first-aid kits and heaters

Germany, in cooperation with Denmark and Norway, will hand over 16 155-mm Zuzana-2 self-propelled artillery howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military will also receive first-aid kits, heaters, and other property.

This follows from a statement by the website of the German government.

Germany, Denmark, and Norway agreed to finance the production of self-propelled guns in Slovakia. For this, they allocated a total of EUR 92 million.

For security reasons, the German government did not provide more detailed information about the timing of the delivery of self-propelled guns to the Ukrainian military.

Germany also intends to hand over 100,000 first aid kits, 405,000 individual rations, and 130 field heaters to the AFU.

In addition, the German government will transfer 36 ambulances to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 9, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced the transfer of 100 tanks from Greece and Slovakia to Ukraine.

Earlier, Germany undertook to supply modern armored vehicles to those countries that would transfer Soviet-made tanks and combat vehicles to Ukraine.

And on Monday, October 11, the German publication Spiegel reported that Germany handed over the first IRIS-T SL anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

As earlier reported, on September 19, the German Ministry of Defense decided to transfer four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.