On October 12, as a result of missile fire by Russian troops at the Dniprovska Substation, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) was completely de-energized.

This follows from a statement by national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On October 12 at 8:59 a.m., as a result of missile attack by Russian troops, the Dniprovska Substation in the Dnipropetrovsk Region was damaged. As a result, the 750kV communication line Zaporizhzhia NPP- Dniprovska was accidentally disconnected. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized. In the automatic mode, diesel generators were turned on," the message reads.

According to the report, Energoatom has prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, however, as of 10 a.m., the Russian side is not allowing the company's convoy of vehicles to pass.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Saturday, October 8, the last communication line of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the power system was damaged by enemy shelling, as a result of which the NPP was completely de-energized.

At the same time, on October 9, the national energy company Ukrenergo restored the power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.