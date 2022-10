Iranian drones are not able to cause significant harm to Ukraine.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

It is noted that Russia has launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Iranian production at least from August 2022, including Shahed-136. Russia used Shahed during a large wave of strikes caused by it on October 10, 2022. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia launched 86 Shahed-136 apparatus and reported that 60% were destroyed in the air.

These unmanned aircraft are slow and fly at low altitudes, which facilitates the detection of single aircraft with conventional air defense. According to British intelligence, there is a real possibility that Russia has achieved some success, attacking with several UAVs at the same time.

Despite the stated flight range 2,500 km, Shahed-136 carries only a small explosive. "It is unlikely that it will satisfy the function of a deep blow, for which Russia has probably sought to use it," the British Defense Ministry noted.

"Since Russian tactical combat aircraft still have a limited impact on the territory of Ukraine, the lack of reliable, stable and accurate impact potential of the operational level is probably one of the most significant gaps in Russia's capabilities in Ukraine," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during an appeal to the G7, Zelenskyy also asked for a defense of an international mission on the border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, as part of a meeting of the Big Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) reported that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikadze drones in Iran.