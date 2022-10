Belarus Removes From Storage And Sent Russia 20 Tanks T-72 - General Staff

Belarus removed from storage and sent the Russian Federation of the first batch of 20 T-72 tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko declared the readiness of the Republic of Belarus to assist the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

The defense-industrial complex of Belarus is already involved in the repair of Russian equipment damaged during hostilities.

"In addition, the first batch of twenty T -72 tanks was sent to the Belgorod Oblast," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, in the Volyn and Polissia directions the situation remains without significant changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia plans to transfer 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment to Belarus.

Russia also continues to transfer the Iranian kamikadze drones Shahed-136 to Belarus.

Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stated that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples, unless there are provocations and "wrong actions."