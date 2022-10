Export of farm produce via grain corridor up 13% - Ukrainian Agribusiness Club

During the 10th week (from October 3 to 9) of the grain corridor operation, 1.1 million tons of agricultural products were exported from the seaports of the Odesa Region, which is 13% more than the shipment via this channel a week ago.

This follows from a statement by the association Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the number of ships loaded this week was 14 more than the previous week.

The largest volumes of exports during the 10th week of work were corn (43% of exports during this period); wheat (38%); sunflower cake (6%).

At the same time, Ukrainian products went to EU countries (Italy, Spain and Portugal), Asia (Turkiye, Indonesia, China) and Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Somalia).

A total of 6.8 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the grain corridor operation (from August 1 to October 9).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, the export of agricultural products increased by 52% compared to August to 6.9 million tons.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.