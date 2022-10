AFU Repel Attacks Near 7 Settlements And Struck 17 Areas Of Concentration Of Manpower - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the areas of 7 settlements over the past day. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that in the Volyn and Polissia directions the situation remains without significant changes.

The defense-industrial complex of Belarus is involved in the repair of Russian equipment damaged during hostilities. In addition, the first batch of twenty T-72 tanks was sent to the Belgorod Region.

In other directions, the enemy made firing of mortars, tanks, barrels and jet artillery in areas of settlements:

in the Siversk direction - Senkivka of the Chernihiv Region and the Seredyna-Buda, Novovasylivka and Sorokyne of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - Strilka, Chervone, Ohirtsove, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Dvorychna and Dvorychne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Pervomayske, Kovalivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction - Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Odradivka, Opytne, Mayorsk, Spirne and Yakivlia;

in the Avdiyivka direction - Avdiyivka, Pershotravneve, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka;

in Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions - Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Mali Shcherbaky, Horikhiv and Chervone.

in the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy continues to fire the positions of our units to restrain the counteroffensive throughout the collision line. Fire influence affected more than twenty settlements. In particular, Velyke Artakove, Davydiv Brid, Blahodatyvka, Sukhyi Stavok, Shyroke, Ternovi Pody, Soldatske, Pravdyno and Myrne.

Last day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russians in the areas of settlements Mykolayivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske and Krasnohorivka.

Due to the successful actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and due to the large number of wounded, a shortage of medical workers is observed in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region. In order to replenish the staff of hospitals, the invaders sent request for the business trip of the medical staff from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian aviation has struck 15 beats during the day. The hitting of 13 areas of weapons and military equipment concentration, as well as two enemy air defense systems, were confirmed.

The missile troops and artillery have struck 12 management points, 17 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 4 ammunition, as well as more than 20 other important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, in the operational command South of the Armed Forces reported that Russian troops launched 16 cruise missiles in the southern regions of Ukraine.

The air defense units managed to down 5 missiles over the Odesa Region and 8 more over the Mykolayiv Region.