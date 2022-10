Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles at night, a family with a child rescued from under rubble

On the night of October 12, occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. They hit the target seven times.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

"The enemy again carried out an insidious night rocket strike. About seven S-300 missiles were fired at Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs," the official said.

According to Starukh, two rockets hit one of the districts of the regional center, but did not cause serious damage. Five more rockets flew into the suburbs.

Three got into one of the villages closest to Zaporizhzhia. A residential building was partially destroyed there, rescuers found three people from the rubble, there were no victims.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the family was hiding from shelling in the cellar.

"Rescuers who arrived at the scene, using special equipment, unblocked a woman, a man and a child," the message reads.

Luckily, the rescued did not need medical help.

Two more rockets fell in a field near another village.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past two days, about a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was hit by Russian missiles.

On Monday, the occupiers launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. The invaders fired at the center of the capital, injured and died as a result of several hits in different places in Kyiv. Also, on October 10, the Russian occupiers struck the objects of the energy infrastructure of the Lviv Region.