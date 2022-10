The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the first IRIS-T SL short-range anti-aircraft missile system from Germany. The transfer took place today, October 11, on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The German publication Spiegel reported this, citing its own sources.

This is the first IRIS-T SL anti-aircraft missile system received by Ukraine from Germany. Earlier, the German defense department promised to transfer four such complexes to the Ukrainian military.

The publication notes that in this way German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fulfills the promise made to the government of the country (Bundestag) in June this year.

IRIS-T SL is, in fact, a variant of the IRIS-T missile, adapted for ground use conditions in addition to other air defense equipment.

IRIS-T SL has the ability to hit aircraft, helicopters and various types of missiles, including cruise ones.

Earlier, the German government said that IRIS-T SL is the most modern air defense system of the German army.

Recall that on Sunday, October 9, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced new supplies of weapons to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 10, U.S. President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promised to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine.

And today, October 11, Zelenskyy appealed to the G7 countries with a request to provide air defense systems.