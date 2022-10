France To Send Troops To Romania And Baltic States To Strengthen NATO Flank Over Ukraine War

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said his country would send troops and military equipment to Romania, Estonia and Lithuania. This is done to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lecornu made a corresponding statement today, October 11, during the Senate hearings, Le Figaro quoted him as saying.

According to him, France will send to Romania a dozen VBCI armored infantry vehicles and a dozen Leclerc tanks.

France also intends to deploy Rafale fighters to protect Lithuanian airspace, as well as deploy a company of light infantry in Estonia in 2023.

"This decision of the President (Emmanuel Macron - ed.) to strengthen our defensive position on the eastern flank of Europe was made taking into account the situation on the eastern flank of NATO and the rigidity of hostilities in Ukraine," said Lecornu.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early January 2022, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia began negotiations with the NATO leadership on the deployment of more Alliance troops on their territory.

We also reported that in April, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense asked NATO to expand the Alliance's military presence in the Baltic states due to the threat of Russia.

Recall that earlier Western media reported that NATO thought about the need to protect underwater infrastructure from Russia after incidents at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines.