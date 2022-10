The occupiers continue to keep all six units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a "cold state."

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the occupation administration continue to pressure the employees of the station. Movement of auxiliary units in the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is significantly limited. The occupiers apply so-called "filtration measures" to part of the staff and their families. Employees are required to formalize Russian passports and sign contracts with the "Rosatom," the Defense Intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers stole the seal of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.