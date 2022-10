Today, October 11, the U.S. National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, said that Washington is working on the accelerated supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. This was reported by the publication European Pravda with reference to CNN.

So, according to Kirby, the U.S. has already begun the process of delivering the first two NASAMS systems, and it will be completed "in the near future."

A White House spokesman declined to give a specific date for the arrival of the air defense systems, but said the U.S. was "definitely interested in rapidly accelerating" the acquisition of the system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon officially signed a USD 182 million contract with the arms manufacturer Raytheon Missiles & Defense for the purchase of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced that they would hand over the first NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine no earlier than November.

On September 25, Zelenskyy thanked American leader Joseph Biden and the U.S. Congress for this air defense. However, he added that the received systems are still not enough to close the airspace from Russian missiles.