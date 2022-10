Ukraine Conducts Another Exchange Of Prisoners. 32 Servicemen And Body Of Israeli Citizen Returned Home

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced another exchange with Russia. 32 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the body of a deceased Israeli citizen returned home.

This is reported by the official Telegram channel of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"As part of the work of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, it was possible to free 32 defenders from captivity. Three of them are officers, 28 people are soldiers, and one is a sailor," the statement said.

Among those released: servicemen of the 72nd, 24th and 58th separate mechanized brigades, the 26th separate artillery brigade, the 36th separate marine brigade, the 10th separate mountain assault brigade, the 109th separate mountain assault brigade battalion.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak also announced that the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka was transferred to Ukraine as part of an exchange.

According to Yermak, Fialka lived in Ukraine for the past two years and worked as a coach at the Dynamo football club. He was 39.

An Israeli by birth, he defended Ukraine against full-scale Russian aggression.

According to the mass media, it became known about the death of Fialka at the beginning of September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war, during which 215 Ukrainians were returned for Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of high treason, and 55 other Russians.

In the process of exchange, the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who lead the heroic defense of Mariupol, were also released from Russian captivity.

Among them are the commander of the Azov regiment Denys Prokopenko, his deputy Sviatoslav Palamar, the senior officer of Azov Oleh Khomenko, the commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denys Shleha and the acting commander of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade Serhii Volynskyi.

However, they were taken to Turkey, where, according to the terms of the exchange, they would stay until the end of the war.

We also reported that on September 29, in the process of exchanging prisoners, Ukraine returned home four military and two civilians.