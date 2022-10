President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, within the framework of the meeting of the Big Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan), announced that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

He said this during his speech at the G7 summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has been suffering from massive Russian missile strikes for the second day already and it is the 230th day of the Russian terrorist war. Since yesterday, the enemy has used more than 100 cruise missiles, dozens of different drones, including Iranian Shahids. And every ten minutes I receive a message about the enemy's use of Iranian Shahids... Plus 28 launches of Russian rockets today. And that's just for this morning. And 84 rockets for yesterday," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, according to intelligence data, Russia ordered 2,400 Shahid-136 kamikaze drones from Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his address to the Big Seven, Zelenskyy also asked for air defense and the placement of an international mission on the border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.