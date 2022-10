President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed at the meeting of the Big Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) to place an international mission on the border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.

He said this in his address to the G7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is trying to directly involve Belarus in this war, playing a provocation with the fact that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country. Indirectly, it has already involved them, and plans to involve them directly. Ukraine did not plan, is not planning military measures against Belarus, we are only interested in the restoration of our territorial integrity. But in order to completely remove this provocation, to remove these narratives that sound from Lukashenko, to remove even assumptions about any threat allegedly from us, we offer our solution: a mission of international observers can be placed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus for monitoring of the security situation," the President noted.

Zelenskyy suggested that diplomats work out the format of such a mission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation plans to transfer 13 echelons of weapons and military equipment to Belarus.

The General Staff declares that there are no signs of Belarus preparing to invade Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asked the G7 for air defense systems and funding for the creation of an air shield.