President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Big Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) for air defense systems and funding for the creation of an air shield for Ukraine.

He said this in his address to the G7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We can overcome this threat (Russian escalation) and we have a peace formula. The first point is defense support, an air shield for Ukraine. This is part of the security guarantees that are an element of our peace formula. When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, then the key element of Russian terror - missile strikes, will cease to work.... Mr. Chancellor, Mr. President of the USA, it is important that we have enough missiles for the air defense and anti-missile systems provided, so that these systems are integrated with our defense system. Tomorrow, in Ramstein format, I would ask that our defense ministers discuss this. Mr. President of France, Mr. Prime Minister of Italy, we very much expect the delivery of SAMP-T systems and, if possible, we need them already in the coming months," Zelenskyy said.

He separately thanked Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz personally for speeding up the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system, and U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to provide modern anti-missile and air defense systems. Zelenskyy expressed the hope that the American anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems will have both a medium and a long range of action.

In addition, the President emphasized the need to strengthen general efforts to help financially create an air shield for Ukraine.

In his address, Zelenskyy also called for the creation of a new strong sanctions package against Russia and emphasized that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, rejected the dialogue with Ukraine, and the negotiations could be with another head of the Russian Federation, who respects the status of the UN.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 11, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 missiles launched by Russia during a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.