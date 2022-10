On Monday, October 10, the Ukrainian military eliminated 240 Russian soldiers over the past day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 63,110 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Kramatorsk directions. In addition, on October 10, a record was set for the number of missiles shot down. Air defense forces destroyed 46 missiles over the day.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 11 approximately amounted to: