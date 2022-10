There Are No Signs Of Belarus Preparing To Invade Ukraine - General Staff

The General Staff declares that there are no signs of Belarus preparing to invade Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, the leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to provide support to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, giving the Russian Federation the opportunity to use the airspace and airfield network to carry out airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine. In the indicated directions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation, signs of the formation of offensive groups on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the movement of troops, as of 06:00 on October 11 of the current year, is not observed," the General Staff reported.

According to the authority, the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia plans to transfer 13 echelons of weapons and military equipment to Belarus.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna said that in case of greater involvement in the war in Ukraine, Belarus will expect increased sanctions.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is trying to draw Belarus into an open war with Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples, unless there are provocations and "wrong actions".