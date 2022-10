On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting with the military, ministers, heads of law enforcement agencies, information was heard about the current situation on the front line and recent actions of the enemy.

They also discussed steps to further de-occupation of the temporarily captured Ukrainian territories, as well as the need to provide the army with modern air defense and missile defense systems.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, reported on the course of liquidation of the consequences of the destruction caused by the massive missile strikes of the Russian army, as well as on the measures taken to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

The participants also considered the preparation of the army for the winter period.

