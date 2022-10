AFU Air Forces Shot Down 20 Cruise Missiles And 13 Kamikaze Drones On Tuesday

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 11, as of 1:30 p.m. shot down 20 cruise missiles of the invaders and 13 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 1:30 p.m. on October 11, 2022, the Russian occupiers launched two massive missile attacks on cities and critical infrastructure facilities in different regions of Ukraine. The enemy used precision-guided weapons: air-based cruise missiles of the Kh-101/Kh-555 type from Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft, sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type, Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the report said.

In total, the enemy launched 28 cruise missiles: 16 Х-101/Х-555 missiles and 12 Caliber missiles.

At the same time, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 33 air targets.

Thus, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, aircraft and mobile fire groups of the South, Center, East and West air commands of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 cruise missiles and 13 Shahed-136 UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday Russia fired 84 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.