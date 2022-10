For the second time in a day, the Russian military attacked the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant in the Vinnytsia Region, according to preliminary information, 6 people were injured.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the DTEK Ladyzhynska TPP on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, the Ladyzhynska TPP got under another hit by Russian terrorist troops. This happened at the moment when rescuers were working on the spot. There are casualties. According to preliminary information - 6 people," it says.

The victims were promptly treated, they were taken to the hospital.

There are no injured employees of the enterprise.

As a result of the shelling, the energy equipment of the enterprise was again damaged.

When the safety situation allows, the employees of the thermal power plant will begin restoration work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday morning, the Russians hit the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant with two kamikaze drones, there were no injuries.