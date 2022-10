New Missile Strike On Lviv Leaves 30% Of City Without Electricity, 1 Person Injured - Mayor Sadovyi

On Tuesday, around noon, the invaders launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv, as a result of which 30% of the city was left without electricity, and there were also interruptions in water supply.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Missile attack on a facility of critical infrastructure of Lviv... As a result of a missile strike, 30% of Lviv is temporarily without electricity. Also there are interruptions in water supply in the Sykhivskyi and Frankivskyi Districts of the city," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a missile attack, one person was injured.

His condition is of medium severity.

The mayor asked the citizens to make a small supply of water due to interruptions in water supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said that the Russian military launched missile attacks on 2 energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region on Tuesday.