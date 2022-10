The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, said the Russian military had changed the tactics of missile strikes.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In my opinion, the Russians have changed a bit of tactics. They fire missiles more than once so that our people can wait out and our air defense work out, and at intervals they launch significantly fewer missiles and keep people in shelters. What is this if not terror? They have been firing missiles for three hours at intervals," Kim said.

He believes that the occupiers carry out missile terror in order to create a good picture inside the Russian Federation itself.

"The Russians really like this because they spread such a narrative that information about the destruction comes in real time. That is why they release one or two missiles at intervals. In order for the Russian TV to have news," the head of the Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia fired 84 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.