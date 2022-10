Emergency Power Outages Will Not Take Place In Kyiv On Tuesday - Kyiv Administration

The Kyiv City State Administration reports that emergency power outages will not be used in the capital today.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The power supply situation is stabilized, emergency power outages are not used in Kyiv today," it says.

At the same time, it is noted that if necessary, the emergency shutdown schedule will be applied to balance the power system by order of the chief dispatcher of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

Power outages will not affect critical infrastructure facilities: medical institutions, life support enterprises of the city, etc.

At the same time, it is noted that the emergency services of Kyiv work around the clock in an enhanced mode.

Earlier it was noted that in Kyiv the schedules for stopping the supply of electricity were changed in case of a power shortage.

According to updates, the city was divided into three parts and the light will be turned off alternately (1st turn - from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; 2nd turn - from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; 3rd turn - from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of DTEK Kyiv Grids announced the introduction of an hourly power outage schedule in Kyiv.

Prior to this, it was reported that over the next few days, an additional restriction on electricity consumption will be required to restore Ukrenergo's power grids.