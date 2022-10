The total cost of access to interstate power grids, sold at the auctions of the Ukrenergo national energy company from June 30 to October 9, has already amounted to more than UAH 4.9 billion.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total cost of access to interstate electricity networks in the direction of Slovakia and Romania, sold at Ukrenergo auctions from June 30 to October 9, 2022, amounted to more than UAH 4.9 billion. During the last week, October 3-9, the value of the sold crossing was 50,212 MWh. Between 7 and 12 companies participated in one auction. The total cost of access to interstate networks in the direction of Poland, which was sold at auctions during October 1-9, amounted to UAH 374,880. Two companies participated in the auctions," the report said.

The weighted average price of access to the crossing in the direction of Romania and Slovakia this week decreased by 6% to UAH 4,748 per MWh.

At the same time, the largest marginal price in one of the hours was UAH 14,300 per MWh in the direction of Slovakia (October 5 at 8 p.m.).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since July 30, Ukraine has increased electricity exports to Europe by 2.5 times.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.