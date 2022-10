AFU Shot Down 4 Russian Missiles Fired Over Ukraine In The Morning

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 4 Russian missiles over Ukraine this morning.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with high-precision weapons. Around 7 a.m. on October 11, strategic aircraft of the occupiers operate from the Caspian Sea area - missile carriers Tu-95 and Tu-160. Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles were launched over the territory of Ukraine. Around 9:00 a.m., four missiles destroyed by the forces and means of the South Air Command,” the General Staff reported.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are involved in combat work on cruise missiles.

According to the authority, repeated launches of Russian missiles were recorded.

"Combat work on missiles continues! Stay in shelter!" the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced the launch of 10 more missiles. The operational headquarters of the AFU reports that cruise missiles are flying from the Caspian Sea.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.