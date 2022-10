RF planned massive airstrikes even before explosion on Crimean Bridge – the White House

In the United States, it is believed that Russia had been planning massive airstrikes on Ukraine even before the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

This follows from a statement by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby in a comment on CNN, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"Most likely, this was something that they had been planning for quite some time. It does not mean that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge could have accelerated some of their plans," Kirby said.

According to him, attacks of this scale could not have been planned in a few days.

Kirby could not say whether Putin had finally shifted from a strategy of losing a war on the battlefield to a campaign to undermine civilian morale and inflict devastating damage on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an advanced air defense system for Ukraine.

On October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Russians had been planning missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital and infrastructure since the beginning of October.