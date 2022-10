British intelligence predicts what appointment of new Russian army’s commander in Ukraine would change

The new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin, will have few resources to achieve the political goals set before him.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, on October 8, 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD) announced the appointment of General Sergey Surovikin as the commander-in-chief of the Joint Group of Forces, which is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Previously, Surovikin commanded the Russian Aerospace Forces, and more recently - the Southern Group of Forces in Ukraine.

According to British intelligence, during most of the Russian operation, one authorized field commander was probably missing. General Oleksandr Dvornikov likely held the position between April and August 2022, but it is unclear whether he could effectively exercise control over the often disparate and competing forces.

"Surovikin's appointment probably reflects the efforts of the Russian national security community to improve the conduct of the operation. However, he will likely have to compete with an increasingly factional Russian Ministry of Defense, which has few resources to achieve the political goals set before it in Ukraine," says British Ministry of Defense.

