Energy supply restored in Lviv and the region – Regional Military Administration

In Lviv and all settlements of the region, experts have restored energy supply.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Kozytskyi announced the restoration of electricity supply in all settlements of the region.

"According to regional energy company, electricity supply has already been restored in all settlements of our region. Electricity and water supply in Lviv has also been fully restored," he wrote.

He also noted that the night in the Lviv Region passed peacefully.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers struck the energy infrastructure facilities of the Lviv Region.

To restore a stable power supply, it is necessary to repair the damaged areas, so fan power outages can take several days.

On October 10, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko warned about the possibility of widespread power outages due to Russian missile strikes.

At the same time, Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore electricity supply.