Russian occupiers have attacked Ladyzhyn thermal power plant in Vinnytsia Region with kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov on Telegram.

It is reported that the occupiers attacked the TPP with two kamikaze drones.

"An attack was made on the Ladyzhyn TPP. Two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. All services are working," Borzov writes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration calls on citizens to observe all safety measures during the air alert.

Also, Acting Mayor of Ladyzhyn Oleksandr Kolomiiets was not injured when he hit the Ladyzhyn TPP.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in order to restore a stable power supply, it is necessary to repair the damaged areas, so fan power outages may take several days.

On October 10, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko warned about the possibility of widespread power outages due to Russian missile strikes.

At the same time, Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore electricity supply.