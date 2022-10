Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. At the moment, the information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Starukh reported that the Russians got into infrastructure facilities.

"The occupier attacked the regional center with rockets. The enemy's targets were infrastructure objects. Information about the destruction and victims is being ascertained," the report says.

The old man urged the townspeople to stay in shelters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of which were shot down by air defense.

On October 10, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that 11 critical infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of the rocket fire.

On October 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support for Ukraine, primarily air defense, with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Reznikov believes that the missile attack on Ukraine shows Russia's confusion and nervousness due to defeats on the front, because it is counterproductive and will have devastating consequences for Russia.