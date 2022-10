Quotations Of MHP Shares Fall After 1-Week Growth, Down 2.4% To USD 3.61 Per Share October 3-7

In the period of October 3-7, the quotations of shares of Kyiv-based MHP, one of the largest poultry meat producers, at the London Stock Exchange decreased by 2.4% or USD 0.09 to USD 3.61 per share, after rising for one week.

That follows from the company's data posted on the stock exchange's official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on October 3, the shares were quoted at USD 3.70 per share; they increased to USD 3.75 per share on October 4; and on October 5 and 6, they stood at the level of USD 3.75 per share.

On October 7, the quotations of shares of MHP fell to USD 3.61 per share.

The transactions were being conducted during the whole week.

Since the start of the year, the company's shares' quotations have fallen by 46.3% (compared to the level of quotations on January 4 - USD 6.72 per share).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of September 26-30, the quotations of shares of Kyiv-based MHP at the London Stock Exchange increased by 6.9% or USD 0.24 to USD 3.74 per share, after falling for two weeks.

In the period of January 4 - December 30, 2021, the quotations of shares of MHP at the London Stock Exchange increased by 14.1% or USD 0.84 to USD 6.78 per share.

On February 2, 2021, Kyiv-based Mironivsky Hliboproduct, one of the largest poultry meat producers, officially changed its legal name to MHP.

The MHP public joint-stock company is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises to produce chicken, hatching eggs, feed, is engaged in crop production, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and producing chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

At the end of August 2021, the MHP decided to abandon the use of the Nasha Riaba logo and in early September sold 20 digital copies of the Nasha Riaba logo for UAH 160,000.

However, on September 16, the MHP company announced that it had decided not to abandon the use of the Nasha Riaba logo.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.