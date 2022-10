The Embassy of the United States in Ukraine continues its work. U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, October 10.

“Our @USEmbassyKyiv team is safe after another wave of Russian strikes on civilian sites. Grateful to those responding and working to keep us safe, and heartbroken for those hurt, here and across Ukraine,” Brink wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 were shot down by air defense.

On October 10, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 11 critical infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of rocket fire.

At the same time, on October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Russian Security Council said that missile strikes were carried out exclusively on military and energy infrastructure facilities.