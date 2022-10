Since October 11, Ukraine has been halting electricity exports due to rocket attacks by occupiers of energy facilities.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today's rocket attacks, which hit thermal generation and electrical substations, force Ukraine to stop exporting electricity from October 11, 2022 to stabilize its own power system," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy notes that Russia continues to carry out energy terror against Ukraine, and also increases energy pressure on the European Union.

Ukrainian electricity, which Ukraine exported to the EU, as well as separate lines to Moldova and Poland, helped Europe replace Russian gas and maintained the stability of the European energy system.

Even after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation for more than 7 months, was shut down, Ukraine fulfilled its obligations to European partners on electricity exports.

But today's rocket attacks force Ukraine to stop exporting electricity.

"It was the export of electricity from Ukraine that helped Europe reduce the consumption of Russian energy resources. And that is why Russia is destroying our power system, killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of Russian missile strikes, electricity supply was violated almost throughout Ukraine.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "Energy European Union," fully synchronized with the European Network of System Power Transmission Operators (ENTSO-E).

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.

Ukrenergo has received UAH 4.9 billion for electricity exports to Europe since the end of June.