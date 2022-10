The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has put a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former president and acting deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, on a wanted list.

This is evidenced by the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Medvedev disappeared from the sight of law enforcement officers on March 1.

The place of disappearance is not specified.

Medvedev is suspected of having committed a crime under Article 110 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (encroachments on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, committed by a person who is a representative of the authorities).

The sanction of the article provides from 5 to 10 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday, Medvedev said that Russia is preparing new massive attacks on peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Following Putin, Medvedev threatened the world with nuclear weapons.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that as of 11:40 a.m., Russia had fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of which were shot down by air defense.

According to him, the enemy uses high-precision missiles Kh-101, Kh-555, which are launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian region, and also uses Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, Iskander, S-300 and Tornado. Air defense forces also shot down 9 out of 12 Shahid kamikaze drones launched by Russia.