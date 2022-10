During the rocket attack on Kyiv on Monday, October 10, one of the rockets exploded near the Romanian Embassy in Ukraine. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, reported this on Twitter.

"I strongly condemn the Russian missile attacks on civilian objects in the center of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and led to the loss of life. I am glad that the staff of the Romanian Embassy are safe, despite the fact that one strike - just 850 meters from its headquarters," the minister wrote.

On October 10, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense is operating almost throughout the Kyiv Region, and there are casualties.

As a result of today's rocket attack on Kyiv, at least 8 people were killed. It is also known about 24 injured.

In addition, in Kyiv on October 10, due to massive rocket fire, the subway was completely stopped. The stations worked as shelters.