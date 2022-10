The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling state funds of Ukrgasbank, issued a travel abroad as a business trip.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, Shevchenko's trip abroad was connected with a business trip.

"A business trip," the interlocutor said.

At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court reported that at the moment, no petition has been submitted for Shevchenko to be placed under a preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court continues to work and consider corruption cases, despite hostile missile strikes on Kyiv.

The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling Ukrgasbank's funds, is wanted to be taken into custody with the alternative of bail.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau does not know in which country the ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko is, but in one of the European countries.

The SACPO served the head of the NBU Shevchenko with suspicion of embezzlement of funds in Ukrgasbank.