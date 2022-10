In the morning, Russian troops fired 75 missiles at Ukraine, 41 of them were neutralized by the air defense forces.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The terrorist state Russian Federation is carrying out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using strike UAVs. In the morning, the aggressor has already fired 75 missiles. 41 of them were neutralized by our air defense. The Armed Forces are doing everything they can to protect fellow citizens. However, the hostile attack continues. I urge everyone to be in shelters!" the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that numerous Russian missile attacks on Ukraine are a response of Russian President Vladimir Putin to all "appeasers" who consider it possible to negotiate peace with him.