Former head of China's state railway operator arrested for bribery

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced its decision to arrest Sheng Guangzu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and general manager of the previous China Railway Corp., for suspected bribe-taking. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Sheng's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.