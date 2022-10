Putin Moving Troops To Moscow For Fear Of Coup - Media

An elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to boost security in Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin fears losing power in a coup. This was reported by the British edition of The Sun on Monday, October 10.

The publication refers to allegedly Ukrainian intelligence information that an elite unit ODON of the Russian National Guard (Separate Operational Unit) is an internal security unit for the rapid deployment of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, strengthens security around the Russian capital, and all military units “ have been put on high alert".

Ukrainian intelligence sources claim Vladimir Putin sent a special guard unit to Moscow amid growing fears of a coup. The special rapid response detachment has about 18,000 people, it is headed by Major General Nikolai Kuznetsov, the report said.

The Sun notes that in Moscow "numerous arrests, detentions and blockades have taken place".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Putin said that missile attacks in Ukrainian cities were launched "on energy and military infrastructure facilities."

On September 10, Bloomberg reported, citing a draft Russian budget, that Putin was preparing for a protracted war with Ukraine and riots inside Russia.

According to Forbes, one day of war against Ukraine costs Russian taxpayers USD 400 million.