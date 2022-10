A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian missile from a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A Ukrainian warrior from a portable anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Russian missile!" The Ministry of Defense said.

According to the Ministry, Ukrainian defenders around the clock stand guard of the Ukrainian sky.

"They cannot break Ukraine with missile terror! Our military downs rashist air targets and adequately holds the defense," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.