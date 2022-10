The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is temporarily suspending its activities in Ukraine. This decision was taken against the background of large-scale missile fire from Russia.

This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the words of a representative of the Red Cross.

"For security reasons, our teams have suspended their work today," he said.

The representative of the ICRC clarified that the relevant decision was taken by the leadership of the organization after Russia launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine today.

According to available information, about 700 employees of the Red Cross work in Ukraine. They are located in at least 10 places throughout the country.

The agency also reports that a similar decision was made by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

"We cannot provide assistance to vulnerable communities when our staff are hiding from a barrage of bombs and fear repeated attacks," NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland was quoted as saying by the agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, ICRC Director General Robert Mardini stated that the Red Cross cannot guarantee the safety of Ukrainian military personnel held captive by Russia.

It will be recalled that in late September, Pavlo Lubynets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that none of the Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity had seen representatives of the Red Cross.