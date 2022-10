Air Defense Forces Shot Down 14 Missiles Over Mykolaiv Region And 3 Over Odesa Region - South Command

Air defense forces shot down 14 enemy cruise missiles over the Mykolaiv Region on Monday, and three missiles and four Shahed drones over Odesa.

The South Operational Command reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Attacking social and critical infrastructure, the enemy sent about 2 dozen Kalibr-type cruise missiles, Kh-101, Kh-55 and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles, including kamikaze, on the south of Ukraine.

"Air defense forces destroyed 14 cruise missiles over the Mykolaiv Region, 3 missiles and 4 Shahed-136, Shahed-129 drones over Odesa," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.