5 Killed And 51 Injured As Result Of Missile Attacks On Kyiv - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that on Monday, as a result of enemy missile attacks on the capital, 5 people were killed and 51 were injured, including 42 civilians who were hospitalized.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv in the morning and throughout the day, several districts were hit. In particular, in the center of the city. Also, a rabid aggressor hit several objects of the capital's critical infrastructure. According to the data at this time: 5 people were killed by missile attacks in Kyiv. 51 were injured. 42 of them were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that the threat of new strikes continues.

In this regard, he asked the residents of the capital not to ignore air alert signals.

"The enemy wants to intimidate us, but it will not succeed!" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rostyslav Smirnov, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, said that at least 8 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.