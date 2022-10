Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Officially: strikes on the facilities of energy infrastructure of the Lviv Region recorded. More information afterwards. Residents of Lviv Region, stay in shelters, there is a threat of new missile strikes," said in a statement.

Kozytskyi appealed to local residents with a request not to distribute any photos from the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, loud explosions sounded in Kyiv on Monday morning.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the occupiers hit objects in the center of Kyiv and in the Solomianskyi district of the capital with missiles, there are victims.