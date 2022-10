Shelling by occupiers of energy facilities throughout Ukraine can affect the stability of energy supply, rolling blackouts are possible.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians continue terrorism. Use aviation and a huge number of missiles on critical infrastructure to destroy the country's energy supply! It is already definitely clear that a considerable part of the missiles hit the power systems of various cities," he wrote.

The deputy head of the President’s Office noted that energy facilities of the Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kyiv Region, Khmelnytskyi Region, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Sumy Region, Kharkiv Region, Zhytomyr Region, Kirovohrad Region and the whole south were hit.

"This can affect the stability of energy supply, so you need to be prepared for the consequences of such shelling up to rolling shutdowns. For example, only in the Kyiv Region, the air defense shot down six missiles, but there is a hit in the CHPP," Tymoshenko said.

Currently, specialized services are making efforts to eliminate the consequences of shelling as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:40 a.m., Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

The Ukrenergo National Energy Company reported that power outages are possible in settlements due to attacks by occupiers on energy facilities in Ukraine; the company uses backup power schemes to restore power supply.